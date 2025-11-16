How A Fan Campaign Led To James Doohan's Son Getting A Star Trek Role

The mission of the USS Enterprise is to boldly go where no one has gone before, but its crew can't get anywhere without the expertise of the ship's best mate, Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), AKA Scotty. The Enterprise's chief engineer first appeared during "Star Trek: The Original Series," Season 1, Episode 3, "Where No Man Has Gone Before." James Doohan is responsible for a key portion of Scotty's backstory, and he continued to tell Scotty's story long after the original series ended.

Doohan reprised his role in multiple "Trek" movies with his last appearance being the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations" Two years previous, he brought Scotty to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" with the Season 6 episode "Relics." Scotty has been a fan favorite for decades, thanks to his unique problem-solving skills and a sense of humor that can bring a little relief to any situation. It was only fitting that the "Star Trek" fans would do everything they could to make sure that James' son, Chris Doohan, received a role in J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" movie.

In an interview with TrekMovie.com, Chris said that he asked fans to send letters to Paramount, stating that he should play Scotty. The role ultimately went to Simon Pegg, who was almost annoyed by his casting. Doohan later updated fans that he did get the chance to audition for a small, unnamed role, ultimately winning an opportunity to homage his dad's work. It's an experience that would not have been possible without "Star Trek" fans, and it led to a surreal moment.