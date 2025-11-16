How A Fan Campaign Led To James Doohan's Son Getting A Star Trek Role
The mission of the USS Enterprise is to boldly go where no one has gone before, but its crew can't get anywhere without the expertise of the ship's best mate, Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), AKA Scotty. The Enterprise's chief engineer first appeared during "Star Trek: The Original Series," Season 1, Episode 3, "Where No Man Has Gone Before." James Doohan is responsible for a key portion of Scotty's backstory, and he continued to tell Scotty's story long after the original series ended.
Doohan reprised his role in multiple "Trek" movies with his last appearance being the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations" Two years previous, he brought Scotty to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" with the Season 6 episode "Relics." Scotty has been a fan favorite for decades, thanks to his unique problem-solving skills and a sense of humor that can bring a little relief to any situation. It was only fitting that the "Star Trek" fans would do everything they could to make sure that James' son, Chris Doohan, received a role in J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" movie.
In an interview with TrekMovie.com, Chris said that he asked fans to send letters to Paramount, stating that he should play Scotty. The role ultimately went to Simon Pegg, who was almost annoyed by his casting. Doohan later updated fans that he did get the chance to audition for a small, unnamed role, ultimately winning an opportunity to homage his dad's work. It's an experience that would not have been possible without "Star Trek" fans, and it led to a surreal moment.
The one Star Trek movie moment that means so much to Chris Doohan
Christopher Doohan didn't exactly dream about playing an unnamed Starfleet officer in 2009's "Star Trek," but he was still excited about walking onto the USS Enterprise. He shared his feelings in a piece that he wrote about his late father for the official Star Trek website, and he recalled the moment when assistant director Tommy Gormley showed him his spot on set. "When I turned the corner and saw the transporter room, I must have had a smile on my face a mile wide. Then, he pointed to the chair in front of the controls and said, 'That's your chair.' I couldn't believe that I was going to be doing the same thing my father did so many years ago. I really had the feeling that my dad was looking down on me that day." Doohan can be spotted about an hour-and-a-half into the film, nodding next to Scotty as they receive commands.
Doohan looks like a natural in the chair, and he should, since this was not his first time on a "Star Trek" set. Doohan told the official Star Trek website that he grew up going to set with his father. He and his brother, Montgomery (James' middle name, as well as that of his famous character), would appear as extras in 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Doohan was thrilled to be included in the "Star Trek" franchise once again, and one cast member knew that he had to come back for more adventure.
How Simon Pegg helped Chris Doohan land a role in Star Trek into the Darkness
Chris Doohan told TrekMovie.com that he got a part in "Star Trek Into Darkness" after Simon Pegg asked him to return. This was followed by a phone call from executive producer Jeffrey Chernov. "He told me that Simon wrote a note to J.J. [Abrams] asking him if I could be in the movie. Mr. Chernov gave me all the details and told me that I would 'get an upgrade.'" Upon arrival, Doohan was ushered to his own trailer, and he soon learned that he would be sitting in Pegg's former seat in the transporter room. Taking this seat meant that he would be right in the middle of a critical scene that happens about two hours into the film.
Doohan's role as a transport officer is instrumental in sending Mr. Spock (Zachary Quinto) to his pending battle with the infamous yet overrated Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). He was even told that he would receive a few lines, which he never saw coming. "After I thought we were done, J.J. came up to me and said, 'So, are you ready?' I said, 'Ready for what?' He said, 'You want a line don't you?' I was in shock, as I never expected that (this day was full of surprises)." Abrams then added another line for good measure.
Doohan said that he also got to spend time with the main cast, who were very welcoming. It couldn't have been possible without Pegg, Abrams, those dedicated fans, and his father, whose legacy still lives on in the "Star Trek" franchise.