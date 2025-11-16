How Much Money Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Make From The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon didn't hold back when asked about her salary for "The Morning Show." Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren't worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, 'Why is that bothersome?'" She noted that everyone on the business end of the network know what they're doing when they pay an actress this much cheddar. "I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they're doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back. Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?"

And it's not as if the salaries Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have earned didn't pay off major dividends for Apple TV+. The show has been nominated for 27 Emmys and won four total. It also did well with viewers. It went from being the second most-watched show on Apple TV+, sitting behind "Ted Lasso," to its most popular series during Season 3 (which we didn't enjoy very much). However, other critics disagreed and put it at 75% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. While some fans think it jumped the shark in Season 2, it sounds like both women are definitely more than worth their weight in gold to the streamer.