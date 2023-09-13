The Morning Show Season 3 Review: Not A Great Way To Start The Day

Yes, later episodes in the season revert to exploring the slippery ethics of star anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) when she uncovers a personal connection to a national news story — but this is barely given more screen time than the average subplot, introduced too late in the season to properly drive the narrative. The corporate takeover at the core this time is nowhere near as prickly or devastating as the show's best plots to date; a soap opera is less fun when its heightened theatrics are all in service of a plodding mystery about a shady billionaire's motivations for buying out a media conglomerate.

You could uncharitably call this season "Succession" for laymen, but the reality is far closer to a vanity project from Sarah Snook's Shiv Roy about her time in the upper echelons of the media. We pick up two years after the previous season, with Bradley Jackson now the evening news anchor on UBA and her former co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) comfortably remaining as the host of the flagship breakfast program, as well as her own interview show on the network's streaming platform UBA+. But because they have a streaming platform and are struggling to make that stand out in a crowded marketplace — a bit of satire I'm surprised Apple TV+ didn't ask them to remove altogether — the network is hemorrhaging money, and CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) has quietly started looking for someone to buy out the company before it goes bust.

Cory has primarily been courting Paul Marks, a billionaire best known for the space exploration program operated by his company Hyperion — as with Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Mattson in "Succession," what appears to be an obvious surrogate for Elon Musk turns out to be, well, just another billionaire, only this one has even less in the way of quirk. In scenes that will have even the staunchest defenders of this already very silly show arguing a shark may have been jumped, Paul's first bid to forge ties between the companies is via sending one of the "Morning Show" anchors on one of his shuttles to space and broadcasting it live on TV. It should be the beginning of a partnership, but it goes disastrously, and things go from bad to worse when the network is hacked shortly afterward. They're pulled immediately off-air, but not before the personal files and emails of its executives and top-level talent are leaked online.

After two seasons documenting the struggles of being a woman in the workplace, both before and after the #MeToo movement made headlines, it's something of a disappointment that several potential plotlines this leak teases out are thrown aside with little exploration, even as they bring to light prescient struggles about women being "doxxed" in the media. However, the one thing this season does have over prior outings is the more specific examination of being a high-ranking woman of color within this workplace. The leak of a racist email from a UBA executive, for example, leads to an incisive examination of the company's attempts to diversify the workforce while maintaining its traditional power structures — hard-hitting subject matter dramatized in an unashamedly populist manner, and the narrative strand that would feel most at home in the two previous, significantly better, seasons. The similarly slow crawl to power undertaken by Stella Bak (Greta Lee), the network's president of news, is one of the better-realized character arcs this time around — in fact, the biggest surprise might be that Crudup's eccentric CEO is far less arresting a presence than he was before.