Nathan Fillion Knows Exactly When He Wants To Leave The Rookie

Despite "The Rookie" being one of the most popular police procedurals on TV, its star, Nathan Fillion, doesn't plan to stick around forever. Debuting in 2018, the show centers on the work of 40-something LAPD rookie officer John Nolan (Fillion). Speaking with People, Fillion revealed his intent, stating, "In 10 years, I would like to be just wrapping up 'The Rookie,' maybe handing it off to someone else."

Seeing as the show's plot revolves around a career in law enforcement, a time limit is to be expected. Fillion has plenty of experience leading beloved shows, from the short-lived "Firefly" to his seven-year stint on "Castle." He isn't limiting himself to one franchise or genre, either, as he will be playing Guy Gardner in 2026's "Lanterns" series for the DCU, reprising his role from "Superman."

Fillion is an actor who loves what he does, but has never been comfortable with the celebrity aspect of his profession. Despite this, Fillion is always eager to please, playing a variety of characters across genres, so it's unlikely he'll retire anytime soon. As for "The Rookie," its eighth season is set to arrive on January 6, 2026.