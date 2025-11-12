Nathan Fillion Knows Exactly When He Wants To Leave The Rookie
Despite "The Rookie" being one of the most popular police procedurals on TV, its star, Nathan Fillion, doesn't plan to stick around forever. Debuting in 2018, the show centers on the work of 40-something LAPD rookie officer John Nolan (Fillion). Speaking with People, Fillion revealed his intent, stating, "In 10 years, I would like to be just wrapping up 'The Rookie,' maybe handing it off to someone else."
Seeing as the show's plot revolves around a career in law enforcement, a time limit is to be expected. Fillion has plenty of experience leading beloved shows, from the short-lived "Firefly" to his seven-year stint on "Castle." He isn't limiting himself to one franchise or genre, either, as he will be playing Guy Gardner in 2026's "Lanterns" series for the DCU, reprising his role from "Superman."
Fillion is an actor who loves what he does, but has never been comfortable with the celebrity aspect of his profession. Despite this, Fillion is always eager to please, playing a variety of characters across genres, so it's unlikely he'll retire anytime soon. As for "The Rookie," its eighth season is set to arrive on January 6, 2026.
Nathan Fillion has plans for The Rookie
Nathan Fillion jokingly told People that his plans for a post-"Rookie" career included teaching acting or hopping onto a cruise. Getting serious, Fillion revealed that he plans to "spend a soft retirement visiting 'The Rookie' and dabbling in the four to seven 'Rookie' spin-off series that are still going and very, very popular." As of writing, "The Rookie" has had one spin-off, "The Rookie: Feds," which followed the oldest rookie in the FBI. It starred Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, who first appeared in "The Rookie" Season 4 and returned in several episodes.
"The Rookie: Feds" lasted a single season, and even crossed over with "The Rookie" on numerous occasions, before being canceled. Another spin-off with the working title, "The Rookie: North," entered development with the intent of filming a pilot sometime in 2026. That series will be set in Washington state, and Fillion will serve as an executive producer. So long as the spin-offs keep coming, Fillion won't be going anywhere, even if more of his time will be spent behind the camera.