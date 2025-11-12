Tom Selleck Addresses Potential Boston Blue Appearance After Blue Bloods Cancellation

"Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck may not be overly excited about the spin-off, nor does he seem all that interested in returning to his role as Frank Reagan for "Boston Blue." The fans aren't the only ones hoping he changes his mind — "Boston Blue" star Donnie Wahlberg does, too. His character, Danny Reagan, is relocating to Beantown hot on the heels of his son Sean Reagan, who has chosen to become a cop there. Wahlberg has made it clear that there's room for another generation of Reagan on the show.

"I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes," Wahlberg said in a chat with Parade magazine. Still, he cautioned that the decision was entirely up to his on-screen dad, who will only reprise his role if the story is right. "Tom's always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I'd love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it."

Though that doesn't sound like there's a guest spot in the works yet, Wahlberg and Selleck are clearly still close. In fact, Wahlberg was sure to point out that Selleck wasn't upset about "Boston Blue" replacing "Blue Bloods," telling Parade, "I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do," adding that Selleck was "very supportive." With the "Boston Blue" premiere dropping plenty of references to "Blue Bloods," it may just be a matter of time before we see Selleck back as Frank.