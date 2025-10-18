Boston Blue: Why Sean Reagan's New Profession Is More Puzzling Than Ever

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"

Loyal "Blue Bloods" fans were upset when news broke that Danny Reagan's son Sean had been recast for the spin-off "Boston Blue," with Mika Amonsen taking the place of Andrew Terraciano. That wasn't the only change the spin-off had in store for Sean: When the first episode of "Boston Blue" dropped, viewers discovered that he was now a police officer, despite having shown no real interest in the profession on the mothership drama. Audiences are given no explanation for Sean's career choice in "Faith and Family" — we're dropped into his life after he's graduated from the academy and has established himself as a Boston beat cop. When he was last seen on "Blue Bloods" he was contemplating doing something with his artistic talents, so the switch is quite jarring.

What makes this change even more frustrating for viewers is that we don't get to see Sean at work or get a feel for what he's like as an officer dealing with rules and regulations. That's because, during the first fifteen minutes of the premiere, he's seriously injured during an explosion while trying to rescue innocents from a fire he's stumbled upon while off-duty. This does establish Sean's credentials as a rebellious, do-anything-for-the-downtrodden Reagan, but he spends the rest of the episode in a coma, depriving viewers of the chance to get to know this new, adult version of him. Since Sean wasn't the kind of guy who would run into a burning building to rescue total strangers on "Blue Bloods," fans are understandably confused about this updated version of the character.