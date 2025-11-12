Boston Blue: Why Danny Reagan's Helicopter Parenting Might Cost Sean In The End
Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Rites of Passage"
Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) and his father Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) don't always see eye-to-eye on "Boston Blue," but ever since Sean came out of a coma following a dangerous fire in the first episode, the elder Reagan has been looking out for his son — perhaps too much. For example, when Sean and his partner Jonah (Marcus Scribner) are teamed up with Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) after their cases collide, Danny orders his son to stand down instead of charging into a warehouse where their perp is hiding out.
Sean goes in anyway and takes out the criminal, but when he and Danny meet at a bar later, instead of being praised he gets scolded for his efforts. Sean cannot hide his disappointment, which gets a response from Danny. "I get it, on the job I have to treat you like a cop, not my kid," he says, adding that he's still trying to figure out how to do this in light of how his own dad, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), treated him when he was coming up through the ranks. "I moved here to be closer to you and I'm doing a lousy job, I'm sorry," Danny tells Sean, but, coming from a law enforcement family, Danny should know better.
The apple didn't fall far from the tree with Sean Reagan
Back on "Blue Bloods," Danny was occasionally protected by his father and grandfather when he went too far and got too pushy with perps, though he's never been the kind of person who likes being told what to do. Danny has made mistakes himself — to the point where some "Blue Bloods" fans couldn't stand him — but, for the most part, he's learned from them. He needs to keep this in mind when dealing with his son, who is turning out to be more similar to Danny than fans could have ever imagined.
At this point in his life, Sean's just looking for a little respect as he tries to make his name as an officer. Danny's helicopter parenting definitely won't help him achieve the independence he needs. But it's clear that the youngest Reagan officer is determined to make it as a boy in blue, even if being a cop is a somewhat puzzling career choice for him given he showed little interest in police work during "Blue Bloods." Will Danny be able to let go and watch Sean grow into his own man? Or will he forever cling onto his kid, trying to fix his life for him? "Boston Blue" fans will need to keep tuning in to find out.