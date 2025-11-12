Boston Blue: Why Danny Reagan's Helicopter Parenting Might Cost Sean In The End

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Rites of Passage"

Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) and his father Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) don't always see eye-to-eye on "Boston Blue," but ever since Sean came out of a coma following a dangerous fire in the first episode, the elder Reagan has been looking out for his son — perhaps too much. For example, when Sean and his partner Jonah (Marcus Scribner) are teamed up with Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) after their cases collide, Danny orders his son to stand down instead of charging into a warehouse where their perp is hiding out.

Sean goes in anyway and takes out the criminal, but when he and Danny meet at a bar later, instead of being praised he gets scolded for his efforts. Sean cannot hide his disappointment, which gets a response from Danny. "I get it, on the job I have to treat you like a cop, not my kid," he says, adding that he's still trying to figure out how to do this in light of how his own dad, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), treated him when he was coming up through the ranks. "I moved here to be closer to you and I'm doing a lousy job, I'm sorry," Danny tells Sean, but, coming from a law enforcement family, Danny should know better.