Why Blue Bloods Fans Can't Stand Danny Reagan
On "Blue Bloods," Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is a no-nonsense cop who's been known to go overboard from time to time. While the NYPD detective is bound by duty and believes in justice, some of his outbursts have tested the limits of the show's fans. For example, one of Danny's worst "Blue Bloods" moments saw him risk New York City's safety just to prove a point, showing that his stubbornness can affect his police work. But while acting out of order on the job is bad, some fans dislike the guy because they think he's a jackass in most walks of life.
Some folks might argue that Danny is just a little rough around the edges, but the detective's naysayers believe that he mistreats people more often than not, including his loved ones. As Redditor u/Tracywpa wrote, "He bullies his siblings. He treats his partner like s**t. He's horrible to his wife. And he talks to victims like they're garbage. What a horrible human."
There might be some merit to the claim that he isn't the best husband — or father, for that matter. In one classic Danny Reagan moment that went too far, he fails to read the room and comfort his family following a traumatic shootout. With that in mind, let's find out what other fans have to say about the polarizing cop.
Some Blue Bloods fans think Danny mistreats people
The general consensus among Danny Reagan's haters is that he mistreats people, which is even more infuriating when they're family, trying to support him. Redditor u/MAJ0R_KONG pointed out that he's quite bad at his job and can't even show some respect to the people who do it for him, writing, "In almost every episode he needs his sister to tell him how to build an air-tight case. Most of his successes are due to Erin [Reagan] but he never stops belittling her."
Elsewhere, some fans, including u/Brust_Flusterer, believe that Danny's jerkish qualities are accentuated due to poor writing throughout the CBS series' early seasons. "[They] wrote a bully and put people around that bully to make excuses for his behavior, thinking that he would develop a real personality...nobody in the writing room had done anything to develop his personality until Season 8, and THAT wasn't by their choice." The Reddit user is referring to Amy Carlson, who played Reagan's wife, leaving "Blue Bloods" after Season 7 and her character being killed off as a result.
Despite these criticisms, most fans agree that Danny's annoying qualities were softened following his spouse's death. However, some of his more undesirable traits generally extend to his detective work, which some feel sends the wrong message to viewers. "He is an arrogant cop that uses excessive force," u/Impressive-Dark-2296 wrote. "Hope kids watching the show don't think that's what cops are allowed to get away with." In short, Danny Reagan is a complicated character, one that simply rubs some folks the wrong way.