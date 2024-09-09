Why Blue Bloods Fans Can't Stand Danny Reagan

On "Blue Bloods," Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is a no-nonsense cop who's been known to go overboard from time to time. While the NYPD detective is bound by duty and believes in justice, some of his outbursts have tested the limits of the show's fans. For example, one of Danny's worst "Blue Bloods" moments saw him risk New York City's safety just to prove a point, showing that his stubbornness can affect his police work. But while acting out of order on the job is bad, some fans dislike the guy because they think he's a jackass in most walks of life.

Some folks might argue that Danny is just a little rough around the edges, but the detective's naysayers believe that he mistreats people more often than not, including his loved ones. As Redditor u/Tracywpa wrote, "He bullies his siblings. He treats his partner like s**t. He's horrible to his wife. And he talks to victims like they're garbage. What a horrible human."

There might be some merit to the claim that he isn't the best husband — or father, for that matter. In one classic Danny Reagan moment that went too far, he fails to read the room and comfort his family following a traumatic shootout. With that in mind, let's find out what other fans have to say about the polarizing cop.