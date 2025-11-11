The Maggie Lawson Detail On Boston Blue Only Hardcore Psych Fans Noticed

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Rites of Passage"

One would think a rough-and-tumble customer like Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) would be adept at bouncing a ball or balancing on the tips of her toes. But as she happily admits, she's not a chip off the old block of the Silver Family Tree. At patriarch Ben's yahrzeit — a Jewish ceremony marking the anniversary of a parent or family member's passing — Sarah says that she was no athlete when she was younger. But "Psych" fans will be especially amused, because Lawson's character in that show, Juliet O'Hara, was quite the jock.

In "Rites of Passage," Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) explains to everyone that Sarah was so bad at playing soccer that she used to pass cash out to her teammates to fake injuries so she could get in to play. Otherwise, she'd pout on the sidelines while trying to get more time on the field. Ben, who coached, was incredibly patient — but wasn't afraid to let his daughter sit out during games. Sarah didn't know back then that she was an awful athlete, but as for Juliet, she rarely, if ever, missed when it came to doing physical things.