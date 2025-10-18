Boston Blue: Why Sarah Silver Looks So Familiar
Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) is a dedicated professional with a soft spot for her family. Working as the Boston Police Department's superintendent, she loves law and order but is very aware that life behind the badge is anything but a walk in the park. When torn between her loyalty to Boston and her affinity for the rest of the Silvers, she sometimes finds herself in a quandary. But she's definitely more than Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Jonah's (Marcus Scribner) sister, and she clearly seems ready, willing, and able to prove that fact on the beat.
If Sarah's face looks familiar to you, it might be because this isn't Maggie Lawson's first time playing a police officer. The actor made a name for herself as the sunny but tough-as-nails Detective Juliet O'Hara on USA Network's detective comedy "Psych." The long-lived series has a strong cult following that continues to keep the show alive after its 2014 finale.
Lawson didn't get her start in the acting world with that show, however; Lawson started acting when she was only 10, appearing in local commercials before moving to Los Angeles. In her adolescence, she appeared in the Disney TV movie "Model Behavior" and guest starred on sitcoms like "Boy Meets World" and "Step by Step." She played a friend of Reese Witherspoon's character in "Pleasantville" before tackling the part of legendary teenage sleuth Nancy Drew, once again for Disney. From there she began popping up in adult roles and soon graduated to "Psych."
After Psych, Maggie Lawson tried both comedy and drama on for size
Once "Psych" closed its doors as a regular series, Maggie Lawson moved on to a passel of one-season-wonder gigs in the sitcom world, including leading roles in "Angel from Hell" and "Outmatched." Her most successful recurring part was on "Two and a Half Men," where she played Ms. McMartin, who dates Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher) during the sitcom's final season. She also guested multiple times on "The Ranch," "Santa Clarita Diet" and Fox's television adaptation of "Lethal Weapon."
Lawson has developed a foothold in the Christmas television movie world, showing up as the lead in flicks like "Sugarplummed" and "A Lot like Christmas," and the non-holiday Hallmark Channel offering "My Favorite Wedding." More recently, she's become a voiceover artist, putting words in the mouth of Jo for the web series "The Milk Chug." And she definitely hasn't left the Psych-os behind her; not only has she appeared in all three "Psych" revival films for USA Network and Peacock, but she co-hosts a rewatch podcast with costar and former "Xena: Warrior Princess" actor Timothy Omundson called "The Psychologists Are In." When she's not on a soundstage, she's busy with charity work; Lawson co-founded the nonprofit animal welfare organization the Tiger Frances Foundation and is a known advocate for pet adoption, as chronicled by her other podcast, "Unconditional with Maggie Lawson." Looks like her life is just as busy as Sarah's.