Fire Country Season 4: Why Bode's Episode 4 Decision Might Be His Worst Choice Yet
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 4 — "Like a Wounded Wildebeest"
Bode Leone (played by former child star Max Thieriot) is notorious for making the worst possible choices with his time, safety, and life in "Fire Country," so it's not surprising that he turns away from what's been a supportive and healthy relationship with Audrey James (Leven Rambin) to try to keep his head above water. It's a disappointing twist, but probably not that surprising after his brief reconnection with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) before her departure at the beginning of the season.
Not only do Audrey and Bode break up, she tells him she's leaving Station 42 for a job at another firehouse. That's another discouraging twist, and if she goes it will result in "Fire Country" continuing on without an interesting female lead at the station besides Sharon (Diane Farr). There's no sign so far that Rambin will stop appearing on the drama, though. Which is a good thing, because Bode and Audrey's relationship — and Audrey herself — really never stood a chance when compared to Gabi's legacy.
Audrey and Bode's love story never stood a chance against his memories of Gabi
Audrey and Bode barely had a half-season of romantic interaction under their belts over the course of Season 3 and Season 4 before breaking up, making their assignation unfortunately brief and largely untested. They did take a big step forward by sharing a kiss, but the show never seemed interested in giving the two of them much of a chance, even when Gabriela was busy having a major emotional breakdown and acting recklessly in the wake of her aborted Season 2 wedding.
The character development the show has given Audrey thus far is also wildly underwritten. The only storyline she has had during her brief time on the show involved her helping Gabriela while Gabi was being stalked by her boyfriend, then shooting him when he menaced them both. The charges against Audrey were dropped earlier in the season, turning her only major plot point into a moot point. If Audrey leaves now, her existence on the show, as well as her storyline, will be forever under-explored — a promising idea that never took root in the rich soil of Cal Fire.