Fire Country Season 4: Why Bode's Episode 4 Decision Might Be His Worst Choice Yet

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 4 — "Like a Wounded Wildebeest"

Bode Leone (played by former child star Max Thieriot) is notorious for making the worst possible choices with his time, safety, and life in "Fire Country," so it's not surprising that he turns away from what's been a supportive and healthy relationship with Audrey James (Leven Rambin) to try to keep his head above water. It's a disappointing twist, but probably not that surprising after his brief reconnection with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) before her departure at the beginning of the season.

Not only do Audrey and Bode break up, she tells him she's leaving Station 42 for a job at another firehouse. That's another discouraging twist, and if she goes it will result in "Fire Country" continuing on without an interesting female lead at the station besides Sharon (Diane Farr). There's no sign so far that Rambin will stop appearing on the drama, though. Which is a good thing, because Bode and Audrey's relationship — and Audrey herself — really never stood a chance when compared to Gabi's legacy.