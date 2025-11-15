Ewan McGregor's Andor Review Will Have You Binging The Star Wars Show Again
Set before the events of 2016's "Rogue One," "Andor" follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes a crucial member of the Rebel Alliance. Despite debuting between high-profile shows "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," it surpassed everyone's expectations and even received love from Obi-Wan himself.
"I liked 'Andor,'" Ewan McGregor said at FAN EXPO Boston 2025. "I really liked watching 'Andor.' I didn't watch it when it came out. It felt like it came out at a very quick similar time to the 'Obi-Wan' series, so I didn't watch it then. But I caught up with it recently. I watched the first [episode] a few months ago, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is interesting.' Then I sat, I think, over three days and watched all of Season 1 and all of Season 2."
McGregor explained how his family found him glued to the couch as he binged "Andor," eventually encouraging his four-year-old son to watch with him./ Even though "Andor" is the darkest "Star Wars" series yet, McGregor — in true Obi-Wan fashion — is ensuring his son knows all about the dangers of the Empire and the dark side. It's best to raise those Padawans from a young age, that's for sure.
Another Star Wars prequel alum has praise for Andor
Ewan McGregor isn't just being a good soldier about all things "Star Wars," because "Andor" really is that fantastic. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the show holds a 96% critical approval rating and 89% audience score. Looper's review of "Andor" Season 2 deemed it almost flawless, an incredible feat when you consider how divisive "Star Wars" can be among critics and fans.
McGregor isn't the only "Star Wars" alumni who has expressed his appreciation for Cassian Andor's story, as Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in both the prequel trilogy and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," revealed he's a fan too. Speaking to Diego Luna for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Christensen told Luna that he enjoyed the "much darker and more grounded sort of take" of "Rogue One." At the time of their conversation, Luna was still filming "Andor" Season 2, and Christensen made his anticipation known stating, "[J]ust as a fan, I'm so excited for it and can't wait to see what's next."
Although showrunner Tony Gilroy didn't set out to revolutionize "Star Wars" with "Andor," he did just that. By bringing greater depth to this universe and uniting fans, the series brought a balance to the Force that had been missing for a long, long time.