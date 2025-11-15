Ewan McGregor's Andor Review Will Have You Binging The Star Wars Show Again

Set before the events of 2016's "Rogue One," "Andor" follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes a crucial member of the Rebel Alliance. Despite debuting between high-profile shows "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," it surpassed everyone's expectations and even received love from Obi-Wan himself.

"I liked 'Andor,'" Ewan McGregor said at FAN EXPO Boston 2025. "I really liked watching 'Andor.' I didn't watch it when it came out. It felt like it came out at a very quick similar time to the 'Obi-Wan' series, so I didn't watch it then. But I caught up with it recently. I watched the first [episode] a few months ago, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is interesting.' Then I sat, I think, over three days and watched all of Season 1 and all of Season 2."

McGregor explained how his family found him glued to the couch as he binged "Andor," eventually encouraging his four-year-old son to watch with him./ Even though "Andor" is the darkest "Star Wars" series yet, McGregor — in true Obi-Wan fashion — is ensuring his son knows all about the dangers of the Empire and the dark side. It's best to raise those Padawans from a young age, that's for sure.