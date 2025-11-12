NCIS: The Origins Of Gibbs' Rule 11 Are Truly Tragic

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Funny How Time Slips Away"

Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs famously has a long list of rules in "NCIS," and viewers discovered the reasoning behind one of them in a Season 2 episode of "NCIS: Origins," the prequel series that features a younger Gibbs played by Austin Stowell. "Funny How Time Slips Away" spotlights the creation of rule #11, which is: "When the job is done, walk away." It's a motto that Gibbs will come to live by and one he'll share with colleagues like Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) later on, but it sprang up from tragic circumstances.

In "Funny How Time Slips Away," Gibbs' close friend Mike Franks (played by Kyle Schmid in "NCIS: Origins") talks him into letting go of a dossier of pictures of victims that he has collected and uses for motivation. Mike tells Gibbs that there will be plenty of people whose murders he will have to solve over the years and that fretting over a small handful will only hinder him. Gibbs reluctantly follows his friend's suggestion and he seems to find relief in doing so, but what he doesn't know is that Mike is secretly doing the exact same thing, obsessing over a past case that he cannot let go.