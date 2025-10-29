NCIS: Origins: Why Ducky's Gift To Gibbs Is The Perfect Easter Egg

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Edge"

One of the best things about "NCIS: Origins" is that it lets viewers see characters interact with each other years before they meet up in Washington D.C. as part of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' team. Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Ducky Mallard (Adam Campbell) already have a personal history together, which is why Ducky's called in as a liaison between Gibbs' people at Camp Pendleton and the D.C. NCIS office — and also why Ducky gifts Gibbs upon their parting with a special object that they both admired while out on the town together: a boat in a glass bottle.

All it takes is a little bit of thinking to realize why this present is so special — it's symbolic of Gibbs' love of boats, sailing, and crafting his own vessels. "[Ducky] always had a way of knowing who I was meant to be," the older Gibbs (Mark Harmon) remarks in a voiceover, a truism if there ever was one. He displays the boat on a pile of wood he's been holding onto all season — perhaps the starting point for the ship he will craft someday.

Eventually, as any "NCIS" fan worth their salt knows, Gibbs will build his own boat in his basement between cases, a hobby which will keep him busy over the ensuing seasons. When he retires, he'll take that craft out on the Alaskan waters and fish to his heart's content (and sometimes his deep discontent). But that isn't the only fun Easter egg waiting for fans of both Ducky and the actor who first played him, David McCallum, in "The Edge."