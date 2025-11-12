3 Classic NCIS Episodes You Should Watch Before The NCIS: Origins Crossover

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 5, and "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 5

The legacy of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, originally played by Mark Harmon in "NCIS" and now portrayed by Austin Stowell in the prequel series "NCIS: Origins," continues with a crossover event that sees Harmon reprise his role. Both shows tackle the same case in different time periods — it was first opened in the '90s and it gets reopened in the present day timeline when Tommy "Peaches" Mulligan breaks out of prison despite having just three weeks left of his sentence. The "NCIS: Origins" Season 2 episode "Funny How Time Slips Away" and the "NCIS" Season 23 episode "Now and Then" both revolve around this case, which bedeviled Gibbs and fellow agent Mike Franks at the time. The gauntlet is picked up by the current "NCIS" team, who vow to bring in the escaped convict and figure out if he's truly guilty. In the end, only someone who was there back in the day — Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia, reprising the role after 12 years) — can guide the team in the right direction.

It's a story that ties heavily into several previous "NCIS" installments. Here are three episodes you should watch before seeing the "NCIS" and "NCIS: Origins" crossover.