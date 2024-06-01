NCIS: Who Is The Port-To-Port Killer, And What Happened To Him?

"NCIS" is all about murder and mayhem, but the crimes of the Port-to-Port-Killer, aka Jonas Cobb (Kerr Smith), really make an impact on Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team. This sadistic sailor causes mayhem throughout Season 8, assassinating soldiers everywhere from Japan to Spain. He's quite a formidable threat, and his origin story is pretty shady.

Cobbs is vicious, but the CIA is partly to blame for creating the Port-to-Port Killer. He's the product of a secret experimental program called "Frankenstein," which was designed to turn sailors into emotionless killing machines on the battlefield. Suffice it to say that the experiment backfired spectacularly, but it did equip the serial slaughterer with the tools he needed to be an effective assassin.

Of course, some "NCIS" viewers will associate the Port-to-Port Killer with one of the series' most heartbreaking moments. He's responsible for Mike Franks' (Mike Watson) death on "NCIS," but Gibbs' elderly mentor deserves some credit for putting up a good fight. Sadly, it isn't enough to thwart the killer and prevent the tragic ending of "NCIS" Season 8. So, how does the team eventually put a stop to Cobbs' atrocities?