Leonardo DiCaprio's Historical Crime Thriller On Paramount+ Is An Underappreciated Gem

From "Inception" to "Killers of the Flower Moon," Leonardo DiCaprio's name is synonymous with crime thrillers. But one movie that's often forgotten is 2002's "Gangs of New York," the historical epic directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Daniel Day-Lewis, now available on Paramount+.

The movie revolves around "Amsterdam" Vallon (DiCaprio) who, in 1862, returns to the Five Points neighborhood of New York City seeking revenge against William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting (Day-Lewis), the leader of an Anglo-Protestant gang and anti-immigrant scourge, for slaying his father "Priest" Vallon (Liam Neeson) and outlawing the Irish Catholics. Amsterdam's plans for vengeance come up against Tammany Hall and the draft riots of 1863.

Scorsese's movie had a troubled production. There were cost overruns brought on by technically challenging sequences, reshoots at the request of the soon-to-be-disgraced Harvey Weinstein, and further delays brought on by the September 11, 2001 attacks. While praised by critics and collecting a fair box office haul of $193.7 million, it ultimately didn't leave the same impact as other DiCaprio/Scorsese collaborations such as "The Aviator" or "The Departed."