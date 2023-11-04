Divergent Author Reveals Her True Feelings About The Unmade Final Movie

Taking after other young adult franchises of the time, Lionsgate had big plans for the "Divergent" movies. The idea was for the final novel to be split into two parts. However, the last installment was canceled after the first part of the "Allegiant" adaptation disappointed at the box office. That led to the "Divergent" film series falling apart, though author Veronica Roth has come to accept how things ended.

"I mean, breaking things in two was all the rage at the time. That was why that decision was made," Roth told People regarding the canceled fourth film. "But at that point, I think I always felt peace about it just because I knew the movies were taking a different track than the books, and if you change the lead up, you change the ending. So I kind of felt like at that point ... I feel like that third movie, I don't know — there's a lot we could talk about with it. But it's its own thing. It feels complete to me, relatively speaking, because what does that even mean at that point?"

It's common practice for studios to make changes to the source material when adapting a book for the big screen. But according to Roth, by the time "The Divergent Series: Allegiant" hit theaters, the franchise barely resembled the world she created in the novels. While she surely would've loved a more faithful adaptation, the creative differences eventually helped her come to terms with the film series' incomplete ending.