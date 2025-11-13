Every Time William Shatner Almost Returned To Star Trek (But Didn't)

For decades, William Shatner was the undisputed face of "Star Trek." As Captain Kirk, he was a man whose mere mention would conjure up iconic imagery: the USS Enterprise, warp speed blurs, and Klingon Birds-of-Prey. With "Star Trek: The Next Generation" bringing the franchise back to new life, that began to change. In 1994, the seventh "Star Trek" feature film, "Star Trek: Generations," made the bold decision to kill off Kirk, officially passing the torch to Captain Picard and his now equally iconic crew.

Since then, Shatner has never canonically returned as Kirk. Despite his character's death, however, producers and filmmakers from screens big and small have tried to find ways to resurrect Shatner's version of Kirk — even as other actors like Chris Pine and Paul Wesley have stepped in to fill his gold command uniform. They've even tried to find other roles for Shatner, eager just to have the former "Trek" icon back on screen.

Unfortunately, for one reason or another (and sometimes because of his own ego), Shatner still hasn't returned to "Star Trek." Even though he's not above bashing several of the modern shows, like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Discovery," the actor still seems eager to return. Over the last few decades since his on-screen death, Shatner has been offered ample opportunities to come back to "Star Trek." He's missed out on every one.