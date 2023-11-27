Leonard Nimoy's Last Words On Social Media Would Make Star Trek's Spock Proud
While fans over the years have read of the most devastating final words actors said to their co-stars, sometimes those final messages were meant for the fans themselves. That was the case on February 23, 2015, when "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy posted on Twitter, now known as X, an emotional statement that would soon become his last words on social media to his followers. In the tweet, Nimoy poetically wrote, "A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP."
Nimoy, who played Spock in the classic "Star Trek" TV series and films, died four days later on February 27 of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 83.
LLAP, of course, is the acronym for "Live long and prosper." The words that accompanied the V-shaped Vulcan hand gesture became the enduring mantra in the "Star Trek" TV and movie franchise. As it turns out, Spock's Vulcan salute came straight from Nimoy's childhood.
Nimoy suggested the salute during the filming of Amok Time
In a 2013 interview with the Yiddish Book Center, Leonard Nimoy said the famous Vulcan salute was rooted in his Jewish faith. Nimoy explained that the use of the "Live long and prosper" hand gesture originated in the classic 1967 "Star Trek" episode "Amok Time," when he suggested to the director, Joseph Pevney, that he needed a way to salute other Vulcans when greeting the Vulcan T'Pau (Celia Lovsky).
"It was the first time we're seeing other Vulcans — other people of my race — so I was hoping to find some touches that could develop the story of the Vulcan sociology, history, whatever, ritual," Nimoy recalled in the interview. "So I said to the director, 'I think we should have some special greeting that Vulcans do.'" He further explained to the director that humans have simple rituals that they do with one another, like shaking hands, nodding, bowing, and saluting. As such, Nimoy suggested what became the famous Vulcan hand gesture — a hand sign he had seen at synagogue when he was a boy — accompanied by the phrase "Live long and prosper."
"Boy, that just took off through the culture," Nimoy told the Yiddish Book Center. "It was amazing. Within days after it was on the air, I was getting it on the street — people doing [the sign] to me, waving to me in this Vulcan gesture."