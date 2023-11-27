Leonard Nimoy's Last Words On Social Media Would Make Star Trek's Spock Proud

While fans over the years have read of the most devastating final words actors said to their co-stars, sometimes those final messages were meant for the fans themselves. That was the case on February 23, 2015, when "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy posted on Twitter, now known as X, an emotional statement that would soon become his last words on social media to his followers. In the tweet, Nimoy poetically wrote, "A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP."

Nimoy, who played Spock in the classic "Star Trek" TV series and films, died four days later on February 27 of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 83.

LLAP, of course, is the acronym for "Live long and prosper." The words that accompanied the V-shaped Vulcan hand gesture became the enduring mantra in the "Star Trek" TV and movie franchise. As it turns out, Spock's Vulcan salute came straight from Nimoy's childhood.