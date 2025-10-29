The Real Reason J. J. Abrams' Star Trek Movies Had Time Travel

The iconic "Star Trek" franchise set the bar for socially-aware science fiction, building a reputation over decades for its thoughtful exploration of complex issues through the lens of the future. One common way they've examined these concepts is through the use of time travel (and it is done often enough on "Trek" that we have episode preferences), as characters occasionally revisit the present day to examine problems in our real life world. But when J.J. Abrams used time travel for the simply-titled "Star Trek," it was for a very different reason: Because they didn't want the 2009 movie to be a reboot.

"I don't think that fits into the classic definition of a reboot," writer Roberto Orci said in an interview with Sci-Fi Wire, suggesting that he and Abrams didn't want to erase everything that came before. That's a move that would have angered fans. Instead, they wanted to keep existing continuity while creating a new timeline to give fans a fresh take on the series that would allow for more creative opportunities. This way, it was as much a sequel as it was a reboot. Or as Orci put it: "It's a continuation of canon."

In the film, Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) from the original, still-canon "Star Trek" timeline, travels to his past to stop a Romulan villain (Eric Bana) intent on killing his younger self. Doing so creates what is now known as the Kelvin Timeline — a branching continuity where everything is refreshed, while allowing the original timeline to continue without Mr. Spock.