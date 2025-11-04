Tragic Details About How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor

Josh Radnor wears a lot of different hats in his personal and professional lives. He's a husband and a dog dad; he's also a writer, director, actor, and touring musician. Radnor's career spans decades and art forms, but there's one piece of work that he'll forever be associated with: "How I Met Your Mother." Radnor played Ted Mosby, the storyteller narrating the show's impossibly long timeline to his children, and for millions of fans, that's who he'll also be.

The ending of "How I Met Your Mother" left the fanbase torn, but people still passionately love the show years later. It's something that Radnor can't really get away from. The series completely transformed Radnor's career, but "How I Met Your Mother" wasn't necessarily a dream come true for the actor. He's talked extensively about how the show's incredible popularity is both a blessing and a curse, and he's now spent decades trying to work out his feelings about it. Part of those efforts have pushed Radnor away from Hollywood, and he's now working towards people recognizing him as more of a musician than an actor.

At first glance, Radnor seems like a TV star who has everything he could ever want, but when you look a little deeper, it's clear that Radnor is trying to dodge life's punches just like anyone else. Radnor's full story might not make you cry, but it's definitely got its fair share of tragic details.