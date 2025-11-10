Keanu Reeves And Robert Downey Jr.'s Underrated 2006 Sci-Fi Movie Deserves More Fans

When one thinks of sci-fi movies starring Keanu Reeves, "The Matrix" franchise is the first thing that comes to mind. A few people might even bring up the ahead-of-its-time box office bomb "Johnny Mnemonic." As for Robert Downey Jr.'s contributions to that genre, his time as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would definitely dominate the discussion. But both actors have a somewhat forgotten sci-fi gem that they starred in together in 2006, one that was adapted from a story by one of the godfathers of the science fiction genre: Philip K. Dick.

"A Scanner Darkly" used the eye-catching technique known as rotoscoping – which the film's director and writer, Richard Linklater, had previously utilized for his talky philosophical drama "Waking Life" — to bring to Dick's 1977 novel of the same name to the screen for the first time. Essentially, Linklater filmed Reeves, Downey Jr., and the rest of the cast as if shooting a traditional live-action film, and then each individual frame was animated with computers to give the movie an intentionally uncanny blend of watercolor comic book visuals and lifelike human movement.

Reviews for "A Scanner Darkly" were positive but fairly lukewarm, and the movie lost money at the box office despite a pretty modest production budget. Those factors, coupled with the aforementioned MCU being just around the corner and preparing to dominate the cinematic landscape for years to come, doomed "A Scanner Darkly" to come and go with minimal pop culture impact. But it's an excellent film that is well worth discovering even all these years later, especially since it's one of Reeves' favorite movies he's ever made.