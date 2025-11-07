How Legendary Sci-Fi Writer Isaac Asimov Felt About Star Trek

It's always interesting to hear what creators think about others in their genres, especially when we're talking about the biggest names in classic science fiction. One example is when the legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov was interviewed in footage from the New York City "Star Trek" convention in 1973. Asimov, who wrote the Laws of Robotics (and the Zeroth Law) in context of both "I, Robot" and "Foundation," offered his thoughts on the fellow sci-fi icon. This was after the original series had ended in 1969, and more than a decade before "Star Trek: The Next Generation" began, meaning he was talking about foundational "Star Trek" concepts.

Asmiov talked about the show's famous tagline, "To boldly go where no man has ever gone before." He pointed out that, while the implication is territorial, the show tackled, in his words, "problems that man has not faced." He praised the way "Star Trek" wasn't afraid to deviate from adventure to tackle real social problems.

He also complimented how the show handled their Prime Directive, saying, "It mattered not what form the intelligence took, or what kind of universe the intelligence built for it. If it was intelligent, if it was intelligent enough to build a culture, then it had the right to live in that culture. It had the right to exist and be. And no other culture had a right to interfere with it, as long as it was not endangering cultures beyond itself." That's all a lot more favorable than what Asimov later thought about "Battlestar Galactica."