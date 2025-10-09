The Only Rundown You Need Before A House Of Dynamite
Ballistic terror, a talented ensemble cast, and white-knuckle action — those are the basic elements that make up Kathryn Bigelow's "A House of Dynamite." Need to know more about the film? Watch our video above, which will tell you everything that's out there about the movie, from how it was greenlit to how it ended up being a rare theatrical release from Netflix's production arm.
While Netflix might be best known for its streaming, it has actually released several movies in theaters over the course of the last decade. Not every film it acquires or produces ends up in theaters, of course, but a certain handful have indeed entered limited circulation outside of its streaming home — if only so they could be considered for Oscar contention. Sometimes the studio capitalizes on the zeitgeist of the moment and puts out special showings of its viral hits.
An example of this is the limited theatrical release of "KPop Demon Hunters," which saw the film make an estimated $18 million in a special sing-along edition. Being a political thriller, "A House of Dynamite" is obviously set to attract a whole different kind of audience, but it also has the chance to draw attention to a subgenre that's gone dead over the past few years: the missile attack panic action film.
A House of Dynamite harkens back to the nuclear-fear films of years gone by
If you're familiar with movies like 1964's "Fail Safe" — which has one of the bleakest endings in movie history — then you'll know that, once upon a time, America was absolutely terrified that its enemies were willing and able to hit a major city with a missile. While the paranoia of the Cold War years may have passed, the threat of nuclear war remains. "A House of Dynamite" plays on those fears, taking a military-centered look at what happens when an unnamed foreign power fires a missile that's aimed squarely at Chicago, Illinois.
The president (Idris Elba) has to lead his staff as they attempt to deal with the nightmare scenario. This includes Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson), who must bridge the gap between the White House and the military, and Major Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos), who commands the military base in charge of shooting down threats like this. Since the film is directed by Kathryn Bigelow — whose Oscar win for "The Hurt Locker" shows that she knows how to make military dramas scream to life on the big screen — expect sparks to fly.
"A House of Dynamite" is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics loving the movie so far. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can catch the film in theaters early in the United Kingdom from October 3, 2025, and it releases worldwide a week later on October 10. "A House of Dynamite" will then hit Netflix on October 24, 2025. Want to know more? Watch the video above for the full lowdown.