HBO Max Is Breathing New Life Into A Vampire Movie With A Wild Storyline

In the early 2010s, movies about supernatural beings were all the rage thanks to the success of "Twilight." Studios rushed to put their own spin on the genre, resulting in bizarre mashups like "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters." Another of those oddities was the 2012 flop, "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter." While not a hit at the ticket counter or with critics, new viewers are realizing why fans find it such a fun ride, with the film currently ranking among HBO Max's Top 10 most-watched movies (via FlixPatrol).

Based on a novel of the same name, "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" introduces a very different version of the U.S. President than what the history books tell. This Lincoln (Benjamin Walker) didn't just end slavery: Before becoming President, he was trained as a killer of the undead. But after hunting the vampire's powerful leader, Adam (Rufus Sewell), Lincoln finds himself caught in an ancient struggle for supremacy.

Despite its flop status, "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" has some A+ talent behind the scenes, led by then-up-and-coming screenwriter and the source material's author, Seth Grahame-Smith (whose "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies started as fan-fiction). In addition, Tim Burton is among the film's producers, while "Wanted" helmer Timur Bekmambetov directs. Its stacked cast includes Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rufus Sewell.