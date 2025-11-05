NCIS: Origins Finally Explained A Classic NCIS Joke (Almost 20 Years Later)

The reason why Gibbs brings up this reference to Franks' love life in "Hiatus, Part 2" is because Gibbs has been suffering from amnesia. He can't recall anything that happened in his life after 1991, which means he can remember everything that happened in his pre-NCIS life, but can't recall his colleagues, the case he's been trying to resolve, or even that 9/11 happened.

Franks (Muse Watson) comes to visit him, and in his presence Gibbs flashes back to his NIS days. He recalls the story of Franks' brother marrying the same woman as Franks twice. Within the flashback, Franks is amused by the story. "She was a hell of a woman, probie," he laughs. From there — and thanks to that story — Gibbs begins to remember more and more of his past and finally regains his lost memories.

That just goes to show how old the relationship between Mike and Gibbs is — and how tragic it is when Franks is killed off during Season 8 of "NCIS" at the hands of the Port-to-Port Killer. It's a scar that Gibbs eternally bears; but the memories still shine on for him, and can definitely still make him laugh.