NCIS: Origins Finally Explained A Classic NCIS Joke (Almost 20 Years Later)
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 4 — "No Man Left Behind"
It's clear that the powers that be over at "NCIS: Origins" are having a whole lot of fun weaving various callbacks to "NCIS" and Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) past throughout the series. But fans of both shows probably didn't expect Season 2's fourth episode, "No Man Left Behind," to explain an ancient in-joke between Gibbs and Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). The episode revolves around Franks coping with a visit from his older brother, Mason (Philip Winchester), and the story relates to some tall tales attached to Mason's reputation.
When Gibbs hears about Mason's visit, he asks Mike, "Is this the brother that you told me married the same woman as you twice?" Franks just laughs at the question. "Come on, probie, that was a joke," he retorts. Eagle-eared fans will recall that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) remembers this story in "NCIS" during "Hiatus, Part 2" — which aired nearly 20 years ago, during Season 3 in 2006. But the reason why Gibbs thought of this legend during his "NCIS" days is far more tragic.
Franks' story helps Gibbs reclaim his memory in NCIS
The reason why Gibbs brings up this reference to Franks' love life in "Hiatus, Part 2" is because Gibbs has been suffering from amnesia. He can't recall anything that happened in his life after 1991, which means he can remember everything that happened in his pre-NCIS life, but can't recall his colleagues, the case he's been trying to resolve, or even that 9/11 happened.
Franks (Muse Watson) comes to visit him, and in his presence Gibbs flashes back to his NIS days. He recalls the story of Franks' brother marrying the same woman as Franks twice. Within the flashback, Franks is amused by the story. "She was a hell of a woman, probie," he laughs. From there — and thanks to that story — Gibbs begins to remember more and more of his past and finally regains his lost memories.
That just goes to show how old the relationship between Mike and Gibbs is — and how tragic it is when Franks is killed off during Season 8 of "NCIS" at the hands of the Port-to-Port Killer. It's a scar that Gibbs eternally bears; but the memories still shine on for him, and can definitely still make him laugh.