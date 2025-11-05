A 2023 DC Movie That Shouldn't Have Flopped Is Hitting Netflix Very Soon

The new DC film universe, under the stewardship of James Gunn, got off to a fast theatrical start in 2025 with "Superman." While it effectively killed the previous DC Extended Universe overseen by Zack Snyder, there were a few projects from that era that remain in play. One of those is "Blue Beetle," an overlooked DC movie from 2023, whose title character might have a bright future in the DCU. And while the film itself flopped in theaters, the good news is that it will be hitting Netflix very soon.

"Blue Beetle," starring Xolo Maridueña as the eponymous bug-themed hero, is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and centers on a recent law school graduate named Jaime Reyes. Despite being a success in school, Reyes returns home only to find his family struggling, but he is soon given a job at Kord Industries — which is holding an ancient otherworldly relic that falls into Reyes' hands and gives him incredible superpowers.

Adapting a classic (if B-list) DC Comics superhero, "Blue Beetle" was just as underappreciated as the character has been for decades. Despite good reviews and decent word of mouth, audiences simply didn't show up in theaters, and its failure was part of a decline that led Warner Bros. to pull the plug on the DCEU and hand the reins of the superhero stable to Gunn. But with the character possibly being folded into Gunn's new DCU, there's no better time to check out "Blue Beetle" on Netflix when it drops on November 17.