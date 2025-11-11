The Underrated Seth Rogen And Martin Short Fantasy Movie Paramount Plus Users Need To Watch

Seth Rogen and Martin Short are among the biggest comedians working today. Many recognize Rogen and Short for their recent work on Apple TV's "The Studio" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" respectively, with both earning 2025 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Rogen took home the statuette). Rewind the clock back to 2008, and the two stars were joining forces in "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a charming family film currently available on Paramount Plus.

"The Spiderwick Chronicles" was one of many fantasy children's book adaptations released in the 2000s following the massive success of the "Harry Potter" franchise. Directed by "Mean Girls" filmmaker Mark Waters, the film follows the Grace family as they move into a crumbling country estate once owned by a distant relative, Arthur Spiderwick (David Strathairn). Jared Grace (Freddie Highmore) discovers Spiderwick's illustrated field guide on magical creatures, and stumbles into an electrifying world of faeries, ogres, and hobgoblins.

Martin Short voices Thimbletack, a tiny, CGI-animated brownie living in the estate who is fiercely loyal to the memory of his missing master. Seth Rogen is another animated creature: Hogsqueal, a piggish hobgoblin with a taste for live birds and a tragic past. A family-oriented fantasy film that tells a complete story rather than setting up a barrage of sequels, "The Spiderwick Chronicles" is worth rediscovery.