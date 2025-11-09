Quentin Tarantino Had Harsh Words For HBO's True Detective

Quentin Tarantino is known as a great writer and director. He's responsible for some of the best, most creative movies of all time, including "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill, Vols. 1 and 2," and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." So it would be reasonable to think that one of the most preeminent directors of all time would like one of the most innovative TV shows, "True Detective." Especially when it comes to its first, and arguably best, season, which has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. But though there are many huge "True Detective" fans, Tarantino is not one of them.

In a profile, he told Vulture about his experience with "True Detective," saying, "I tried to watch the first episode of season one, and I didn't get into it at all. I thought it was really boring. And season two looks awful. Just the trailer — all these handsome actors trying to not be handsome and walking around looking like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. It's so serious, and they're so tortured, trying to look miserable with their mustaches and grungy clothes."

Clearly, Tarantino wasn't impressed with "True Detective"'s brand of super-serious crime solving. This may not be entirely surprising, though, given Tarantino has always enjoyed the bad guys more in his many films. Movies like "Reservoir Dogs," "The Hateful Eight," and "Kill Bill" have often taken the antagonist's point of view. Plus, his movies tend to be punctuated by humor, something "True Detective," whatever you think of it, is sorely lacking. So perhaps it's understandable that Tarantino was bored with the pilot episode of the series.