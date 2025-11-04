Fire Country Season 4 Episode 3 Provides A Dark Horse In The Race For Battalion Chief
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 3 — "Tiny Ways We Start To Heal"
Fans of "Fire Country" might be laser-focused on the battle between Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) for the role of battalion chief, but a surprising dark horse is introduced to the race during "Tiny Ways We Start to Heal" — Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro). While Jake and Bode are busy wrestling for control over Station 42 (and fighting over Vince's (Billy Burke) fire axe), Manny is busy applying himself to the task at hand. He helps out Audrey (Leven Rambin) when she has a terrible flashback of shooting a man while trying to help out a patient. He talks her out of it, grounds her, and helps get the victim to safety. That's a responsible leadership tactic that neither Bode nor Jake have displayed to date, marking him as Vince's true successor.
Since Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy, who showed his chops with "The Pitt" and "Southland") strongly hints that he's ready to step aside and go back to a more leisurely lifestyle in "Tiny Ways We Start to Heal," someone is going to have to step into Vince's boots — whether that means Jake finally calls Bode out on his burgeoning pill addiction, or Manny surprises everyone by stepping up. But if Manny makes it all the way to battalion chief, his victory would be almost as sweet as Bode's would have been.
Manny becoming battalion chief would be an even bigger redemption story than Bode's
Fans are introduced to Manny as a released prisoner who is trying to make good for the bad deeds in his past on "Fire Country." He became fire captain at Three Rock during Season 1 and sets a shining example for the inmates. Reunited with his daughter Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), Manny takes his new role seriously, gaining the grudging respect of those stuck working off their sentences at Three Rock. But Manny loses his position thanks to Bode's actions during Season 2, and he's re-arrested during the finale at Gabriela's wedding (magic fire-fighting veil and all), for assault after punching Luke (Michael Trucco) during a gala in front of the governor.
He temporarily goes back to Three Rock, this time as an inmate fireman. Testimony from Vince and Sharon (Diane Farr, whom fans of "Fire Country" might recognize from "Rescue Me") helps him to get out on a work release program. He joins Station 42 during Season 3 and has become a solid part of the team. Naturally, he has to be careful about his parole, which makes his ascent to the top of the heap difficult — but his climb would be well-earned. If he does, indeed, make it.