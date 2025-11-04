Fire Country Season 4 Episode 3 Provides A Dark Horse In The Race For Battalion Chief

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 3 — "Tiny Ways We Start To Heal"

Fans of "Fire Country" might be laser-focused on the battle between Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) and Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) for the role of battalion chief, but a surprising dark horse is introduced to the race during "Tiny Ways We Start to Heal" — Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro). While Jake and Bode are busy wrestling for control over Station 42 (and fighting over Vince's (Billy Burke) fire axe), Manny is busy applying himself to the task at hand. He helps out Audrey (Leven Rambin) when she has a terrible flashback of shooting a man while trying to help out a patient. He talks her out of it, grounds her, and helps get the victim to safety. That's a responsible leadership tactic that neither Bode nor Jake have displayed to date, marking him as Vince's true successor.

Since Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy, who showed his chops with "The Pitt" and "Southland") strongly hints that he's ready to step aside and go back to a more leisurely lifestyle in "Tiny Ways We Start to Heal," someone is going to have to step into Vince's boots — whether that means Jake finally calls Bode out on his burgeoning pill addiction, or Manny surprises everyone by stepping up. But if Manny makes it all the way to battalion chief, his victory would be almost as sweet as Bode's would have been.