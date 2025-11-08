10 Great Movies That Never Got A Sequel

There are a lot of movies in cinematic history who got really, really bad sequels. Even "The Godfather," Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, suffered from sequel fatigue; even though "The Godfather Part II" might surpass the original, the oft-maligned "The Godfather Part III" is nothing more than a punchline. We don't have to go as high-and-mighty as "The Godfather," though; really, really good films like "Legally Blonde," "Jaws," and "The Exorcist" all got awful sequels, and though those sequels didn't ruin the reputations of the original, it still stings that studios decided to continue these stories past their natural endpoints.

With that in mind, what are some truly phenomenal movies that, thankfully, don't have sequels? For starters, that's certainly something that can and does change, but while compiling this list, we were careful to pick movies that have either been around long enough that there's probably no need for a sequel or even movies where the creators have explicitly said a sequel isn't going to happen. From uproarious comedies to childhood classics to an Oscar-winning modern horror classic, here are ten incredible movies that never got a sequel ... and furthermore, whether that was a good or a bad thing. (The answers might surprise you!) Also, spoilers for all of these movies to follow!