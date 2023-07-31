Galaxy Quest's Plot Was Sequel-Proof, & The TV Revival Will Just Be An Orville Clone

For years, TV and film have been rife with reboots, and rumors have been circulating over the past few years of a television series based on the 1999 sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest." The film featured a veritable murderer's row of comedic and dramatic acting talent of the era, including Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Sam Rockwell, with a premise that lives in a universe halfway between parody and tribute. In the original "Galaxy Quest," the main characters play the cast of a long-since canceled "Star Trek"-esque series: suddenly, they are mistaken for a real spacefaring crew by an alien race known as the Thermians, and enlisted on a real space adventure. The cast rises to the daunting challenge presented to them, defeating a sadistic enemy known as Sarris and saving the universe from destruction with mere seconds to spare.

But in the process, their true identities as the cast of a television show are revealed, making the film's core premise unable to be replicated for any subsequent "Galaxy Quest" projects.

The conceit that sits at the heart of "Galaxy Quest" makes it, simultaneously, both a homage and a lambasting of nerd culture. But without a universe full of alien beings under the same mistaken impression as the Thermians — that Weaver, Allen, and their co-stars are a real band of space heroes — a potential "Galaxy Quest" series becomes just a silly "Star Trek" knockoff, a concept which has already been executed artfully by "The Orville."