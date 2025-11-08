Why Sophia Bush Left Chicago PD After Four Seasons

Sophia Bush is well-known for her role as Brooke Davis in "One Tree Hill." Best friend to Peyton (Hilarie Burton), Brooke realizes that she has a love for fashion, influencing her career choice. She's also one of Lucas's (Chad Michael Murray) love interests initially, though the two ultimately don't work out. The teen drama ended in 2012, but there's a reboot in the works, and Bush is set to reprise her role in it.

"One Tree Hill" isn't the only popular project on her resume. The actress was part of "Chicago P.D.," one of the shows in the "Chicago" universe, following detectives of the Chicago Police Department. Though it's still on today, boasting more than 10 seasons, Bush exited at the end of the fourth season in 2017. The announcement came as a shock to fans, who took to Reddit to share their dismay, with one Redditor even commenting that "Sophia was the reason I tuned in."

Bush has since opened up about why she left the series, and it's not a decision she made lightly, especially because she was signed for seven seasons. This is what you need to know about her departure from "Chicago P.D." and what happened to her character, Erin Lindsay.