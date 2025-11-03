Boston Blue: Why Sarah's Boyfriend Seth Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 3 — "History"

Love is all around for almost every member of the Silver family in "History," and Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) is no exception to that rule. For the first time, audiences meet her boyfriend, Seth (Mike Vogel), who turns out to be a kind single dad who really adores being around her. He even wants her to move in with him.

There's only one fly in the ointment — Seth's teenage daughter, Phoebe (Matia Jackett), who loathes the ground Sarah walks on. Sarah really wants Phoebe to like her, but things get sticky when Sarah busts Phoebe in the middle of a party filled with underage drinking. Phoebe ends up doing community service, the pair make up, and Sarah seems quite receptive to the idea of moving in with Seth and Phoebe.

If Seth looks familiar to you, that's because Mike Vogel has a huge acting history behind him, and is probably best-remembered for playing Johnny Foote, Celia's (Jessica Chastain) handsome husband in "The Help." He was also Jason in "Cloverfield" and played Cooper in Netflix's "Sex/Life." But his resume definitely doesn't stop there, with roles on the big and small screen that span from the early 2000s to today.