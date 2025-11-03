Boston Blue: Why Sarah's Boyfriend Seth Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 3 — "History"
Love is all around for almost every member of the Silver family in "History," and Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) is no exception to that rule. For the first time, audiences meet her boyfriend, Seth (Mike Vogel), who turns out to be a kind single dad who really adores being around her. He even wants her to move in with him.
There's only one fly in the ointment — Seth's teenage daughter, Phoebe (Matia Jackett), who loathes the ground Sarah walks on. Sarah really wants Phoebe to like her, but things get sticky when Sarah busts Phoebe in the middle of a party filled with underage drinking. Phoebe ends up doing community service, the pair make up, and Sarah seems quite receptive to the idea of moving in with Seth and Phoebe.
If Seth looks familiar to you, that's because Mike Vogel has a huge acting history behind him, and is probably best-remembered for playing Johnny Foote, Celia's (Jessica Chastain) handsome husband in "The Help." He was also Jason in "Cloverfield" and played Cooper in Netflix's "Sex/Life." But his resume definitely doesn't stop there, with roles on the big and small screen that span from the early 2000s to today.
Mike Vogel has a very deep resume
Mike Vogel got his acting start all the way back in 2001, when he started playing Lily's (Lynsey Bartilson) swain, Dean, on The WB sitcom "Grounded for Life." The gig lasted for three seasons, and while he appeared on that show he continued to beef up his big screen experience by popping up in supporting roles in the 2003 version of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," "Rumor Has It..." and "Poseidon." He was even up for the role of James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams' rebooted "Star Trek" films, but lost the part to Chris Pine.
On the small screen, Vogel went on to show up as Dean in "Pan Am," Zack Shelby in Season 1 of "Bates Motel," Dale in "Under the Dome" and Adam in "The Brave" before taking on the role of Seth. Vogel's also got an interesting project currently on his plate as of this writing; he'll be playing Bill Boltz in Prime Video's upcoming series "Scarpetta," which features Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis. That might be a bad sign for Sarah and Seth's "Boston Blue" romance, but audiences will have to keep their eyes peeled to see what develops between the couple as Vogel's ever-busy acting career moves along.