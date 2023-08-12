Star Trek: This Sex/Life Star Almost Played James T. Kirk Instead Of Chris Pine

With the exception of some web series and other fan-made media, William Shatner was the one and only Captain James Tiberius Kirk beginning in 1966. He would go on to play the famed "Star Trek" character in "The Animated Series," seven feature films. He also lent his voice to several video games.

When it came time to cast J.J. Abrams' ambitious "Star Trek" reboot, Shatner understandably left big shoes to fill. The search for a new Kirk was an intimidating undertaking, and several actors were considered for the role. Chris Pratt — before his "Parks & Recreation" days, let alone his turn as Star-Lord — auditioned for the part. So did Chris Hemsworth, another future MCU star, though he was ultimately cast as Captain Kirk's father. Former "Mighty Ducks" and "Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson was also considered, and even though the part ultimately went to Chris Pine, Jackson would later star in Abrams' sci-fi series, "Fringe."

Indeed, Abrams is evidently a filmmaker who keeps past collaborators (or would-be collaborators) in mind because one of the names at the top of the list was Mike Vogel of "Sex/Life" fame. Vogel had previously starred in Abrams' 2008 monster movie, "Cloverfield."