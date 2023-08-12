Star Trek: This Sex/Life Star Almost Played James T. Kirk Instead Of Chris Pine
With the exception of some web series and other fan-made media, William Shatner was the one and only Captain James Tiberius Kirk beginning in 1966. He would go on to play the famed "Star Trek" character in "The Animated Series," seven feature films. He also lent his voice to several video games.
When it came time to cast J.J. Abrams' ambitious "Star Trek" reboot, Shatner understandably left big shoes to fill. The search for a new Kirk was an intimidating undertaking, and several actors were considered for the role. Chris Pratt — before his "Parks & Recreation" days, let alone his turn as Star-Lord — auditioned for the part. So did Chris Hemsworth, another future MCU star, though he was ultimately cast as Captain Kirk's father. Former "Mighty Ducks" and "Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson was also considered, and even though the part ultimately went to Chris Pine, Jackson would later star in Abrams' sci-fi series, "Fringe."
Indeed, Abrams is evidently a filmmaker who keeps past collaborators (or would-be collaborators) in mind because one of the names at the top of the list was Mike Vogel of "Sex/Life" fame. Vogel had previously starred in Abrams' 2008 monster movie, "Cloverfield."
From Starfleet to family man
It's hard to imagine what Mike Vogel's career might have looked like if he joined "Star Trek" back in 2009. Following projects like "Poseidon" and the aforementioned "Cloverfield," Vogel was coming into his own around the time of "Star Trek." Pine has seemingly maintained his affection for genre sagas with a roguish lead, as evidenced by his recent appearance in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Although he hasn't quite reached the echelons of Pine's career path, Vogel has built himself a reputable resume, appearing in films like "Blue Valentine" and "The Help." He's perhaps better known for his leading roles in television, having secured juicy parts in "Pan Am," "Bates Motel," "Under the Dome," and "The Brave."
Between 2021 and its Season 2 cancellation in 2023, Vogel starred alongside Sarah Shahi in the steamy Netflix drama "Sex/Life." Vogel plays Cooper Connelly, the reliable and strait-laced husband to Shahi's Billie, who longs for the salacious adventures of her youth.
For Vogel, the unflinching look at family life was appealing — especially one centering on the woman's point of view. "I'm a father of two daughters," Vogel told Monsters and Critics, "and to have full voice given to the complications of female desire and passion and motherhood and being a wife and a spouse and all of those things, I'm honored to be a part of something that puts the focal point on those things in any role that I could play to sort of help service that."