Why Detective Brian Rogers From Boston Blue Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 3 — "History"

"History" does something fresh with its "Boston Blue" denizens. It introduces an element of romance into the family drama its predecessor, "Blue Bloods," mostly enjoyed. Not only does the Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) romance continue on, audiences get to meet multiple potential partners for members of the sprawling Silver family tree. To wit: Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) has begun to embark on a tentative relationship with her former partner, Detective Brian Rogers (Ryan Broussard), now that she's been reassigned to work with Danny.

Lena is afraid to make a romantic move after making big sacrifices for a previous boyfriend — a medical student who dumped her for a fellow doctor after she financially supported him through school. Danny engages her for a big discussion on the topic, and she and Brian look very cozy as the episode ends.

Fans of primetime television will recognize new beau Ryan Broussard. His breakout role was on the Fox procedural "Alert: Missing Persons Unit," where he played Mike Sherman for two seasons before it was cancelled in 2025. He also might be familiar to fans of comedies; he has enjoyed a recurring role on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" as Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) son, Will, who was at his side during his Bob Fosse-inspired dream in Season 2. Those are just two of the roles he's managed to make his own.