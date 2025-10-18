Boston Blue Episode 1 Confirms Whether Danny Reagan And Maria Baez Are Together

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"

After enduring seasons of will-they-or-won't-they romantic tension on "Blue Bloods" that culminated in a pizza date, the show's powers-that-be finally cut fans of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) a break during the first episode of "Boston Blue." It looks like Danny and Maria are officially an item now — and it's apparently gotten serious enough between them that they're having regular sleepovers.

When we see Danny for the first time in "Faith and Family," he's coming out of his bathroom shirtless. His cell phone starts ringing, and he reminds Maria they have a rule about that. "I thought we said when we stay at my place, we turn our phones off," he says. Maria is standing in the bedroom in a bra and a white shirt; she informs Danny that it's his phone ringing and fondly calls him a "smartass."

Answering his phone, Danny discovers that his son Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is now working as a cop in Boston, has been severely injured in an explosion. Maria is supportive and worried, hugging him from behind. Danny says that he has to go to Boston, something that Maria obviously understands. That's the last time we see her during the episode, but Daez shippers will be pleased to note that the couple don't split up at the conclusion of "Faith and Family." That being said, they're in a pretty precarious position when the credits roll.