Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Oliver's Episode 2 Dream Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Only Murders in The Building" Season 3, Episode 2 — "And the Beat Goes On"

Considering the heavy amount of stress Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) has undergone over the past couple of seasons of "Only Murders in the Building," it's not surprising that he finally has a heart attack in the episode "And the Beat Goes On." While he tries to rest and avoid stress, he justifies the amount of work he's putting into remounting "Death Rattle" and the case surrounding Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) murder. He reminds his son Will (Ryan Broussard) that famous film and Broadway choreographer-director-producer Bob Fosse experienced similar cardiac issues while managing to brilliantly mount some memorable work. Will points out that Fosse eventually died from his final heart attack.

When Oliver falls asleep, the dream he has is inspired by Fosse's most intimate artistic statement about his own heart issues. He imagines Will, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) dressed up in dazzling black suits. They all beg him to take a break and get some rest and destress. The style of the number, the choreography, and even the outfits the trio is wearing are clearly based on those worn and enacted by Leland Palmer, Ann Reinking, and Erzsebet Foldi in "All That Jazz" during the "There'll Be Some Changes Made" number.