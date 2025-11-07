Predator: Badlands Has The Most Emotional And Brutal Opening Scene In The Franchise's History

Contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands"

Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" opens with a battle between the film's Yautja protagonist, Dek, and his older brother, Kwei. The latter is more experienced, but Dek is feisty, refusing to give up even when beaten. This is a test, though, as Dek prepares for his first hunt. The brothers head back to Kwei's ship where they discuss that failure means death. Dek is determined to prove himself and picks the deadly Kalisk from the lethal planet Genna as his target. His reasoning? If he's seen as the weakest among his clan, he wants to take down the most dangerous creature.

Dek and Kwei's father Njohrr arrives, chastising Kwei for not killing Dek, whom he dubs a runt and a weakling. Njohrr then traps Dek, encouraging Kwei to kill his brother. Just as it appears as though Kwei is about to finish Dek, Kwei instead uses his sword to free his little brother from his restraints and sets off a grappling hook to send him back into the ship. Kwei starts to activate his wrist computer to send Dek away, but his father intervenes and the pair duel. Njohrr brutalizes and decimates Kwei in front of Dek. With his last breath, Kwei is able to activate the ship's controls.

It's a heartbreaking and extremely violent opening, as a powerless Dek is forced to watch Kwei die at the hands of their callous father. This adds another emotional layer to the latest "Predator" movie, as Dek is no longer trying to just prove himself — the mission is to honor Kwei, too.