How To Watch The Predator Movies In Order

As we've already mentioned, the "Predator" films largely operate as a group of standalone movies that share the same title creature, which reappears in many different forms over the course of the series. While there is a shared universe and continuity, all of the films in the main series are designed to operate as individual action/sci-fi/horror stories without a lot of connective tissue. If you want the full connective tissue, you can of course check out our explanation of the entire "Predator" story.

That means you can enjoy the films in almost any order you want, but the best way to watch them is still the order in which they were released. As a fan, you not only get a number of Easter eggs (things that happen in "Predator" are heavily referenced in "Predators," for example), but you also get to see the visual, stylistic, and narrative evolution of a movie franchise.

The pacing of a movie like "Prey" is deliberately referencing the way the climax of "Predator" comes about, while "The Predator" is full of knowing winks to the franchise's larger history. Watching the films in the order that they were made ensures that you notice all of these winks and nods to what came before, and gives you a more fully-formed appreciation of the larger franchise.