The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1973's The Six Million Dollar Man
Back in 1974, ABC viewers were introduced to "The Six Million Dollar Man." A pulse-pounding, action-packed sci-fi adventure, the series quickly became a staple for the network. Featuring television icon Lee Majors in the titular role, the show follows the exploits of Steve Austin, an astronaut whose life changes after a failed flight launch. Injured, the government pours $6 million into the man, turning him into a state-of-the-art cyborg. With the strength and speed to do pretty much anything, Austin becomes a key asset for the government by thwarting their enemies.
"The Six Million Dollar Man" was a cultural phenomenon during its initial run from 1974 to 1978. Known for its witty writing, interesting action sequences, prominent special effects, and overall breeziness, it continues to be a classic for those who grew up in the '70s and '80s. Its success led to several follow-up television films and the spin-off series "The Bionic Woman." The show also cemented the star status of actors like Majors and Lindsay Wagner.
One of the most prolific projects from the '70s, Hollywood has tried for years to adapt "The Six Million Dollar Man" for the silver screen. Unfortunately, the project has been in development hell for a while. While it's unclear if the property will ever be rebooted, the series should be commended for paving the way for special-effects-heavy television shows. Released some five decades ago, several actors from the "Six Million Dollar Man," like Richard Anderson, have died. Today, only a handful of stars from the series are alive.
Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man/Steve Austin)
Born in 1939, Lee Majors is one of the most iconic television stars the United States has ever produced. The actor began working in the TV industry in 1964, before landing a major supporting role on ABC's Western-themed series "The Big Valley." After a slew of other TV and film appearances, Majors became the titular Six Million Dollar Man in 1973. He started off as Steve Austin with three television films, which served as pilot movies to introduce audiences to the show's high-concept themes. The role propelled Majors to international acclaim, and rightfully so, as the superstar put tons of work into adding a sense of realism to the sci-fi series.
While speaking with Den of Geek in 2015, Majors reflected on his most memorable role, discussing how difficult it was. "Sometimes I think fondly of it, then a lot of times I think, 'Boy, that was a lot of hard work. They ran my butt off!' I did probably 85% of my own stunt work, and so today I think I'm getting close to a knee replacement, it's giving me a little trouble," he said.
The actor's success didn't end there. Once his tenure as the Six Million Dollar Man wrapped up, he became the titular "Fall Guy," another heavy hitter for ABC. Majors continues to act, boasting appearances on programs like "Community," "Ash vs. Evil Dead," and more. In 2024, he reprised his role for the cinematic "Fall Guy" adaptation in a post-credits cameo.
Alan Oppenheimer (Dr. Rudy Wells)
Alan Oppenheimer is one of the most prolific but lesser-known television stars. Born in 1930, he began acting in the early '60s, appearing on early television hits like "I Spy" and "Get Smart." By the time the '70s came around, Oppenheimer was appearing on several future classics like "Bewitched" and "The Partridge Family." At the same time, he was becoming a recognizable face in motion pictures, lending his talents to "Westworld," the OG "Freaky Friday," and the Charles Manson true crime television flick "Helter Skelter."
In 1974, he received his appointment as Dr. Rudy Wells on "The Six Million Dollar Man." Oppenheimer took over the role from Martin Balsam, who played the role in the television film pilot. Dr. Wells is the man responsible for turning Steve Austin into a hi-tech cyborg. The actor starred as the character for the later two television pilot films and on the first two seasons of "The Six Million Dollar Man." The character would later be played by Martin E. Brooks until the series wrapped up in 1978.
Though he made a consistent splash on live-action television show and in films, the actor is mostly known for his dozens of voice-over roles. Over the last four decades, Oppenheimer has voiced icons like Skeletor from "He-Man," Utau the Watcher on the animated "Fantastic Four" series, and Falkor from "The Neverending Story." Though his output has slowed down in recent years, audiences have heard Oppenheimer in contemporary films like "Toy Story 4" and in the underrated "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman/Jaime Sommers)
Shortly after making her television debut in the early '70s, Lindsay Wagner received a career-changing role as Jaime Sommers on "The Six Million Dollar Man." She debuted as the character in 1975, during the show's 2nd season. After a skydiving excursion gone awry, Sommers loses her physical prowess as a tennis player. Not one to give up, she becomes a cyborg, emerging as the Bionic Woman. Her appearance on "The Six Million Dollar Man" effectively served as a backdoor pilot for her character. In 1976, the airwaves were graced with "The Bionic Woman," which ran for three seasons.
For her "Bionic Woman" appointment, Wagner received an outstanding lead actress award at the Emmys. Like Lee Majors, she continued to appear as the character in television films once the mainline shows wrapped up. She continued to be a major force outside of the sci-fi series, lending her talents to several television films in the '70s and '80s. Some of her most prominent movie credits include Denzel Washington's "Ricochet" and the 1981 crime thriller "Nighthawks." Wagner continues to be a commanding presence, appearing on programs like Syfy's "Warehouse 13" and the beloved "Grey's Anatomy."
