The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1973's The Six Million Dollar Man

Back in 1974, ABC viewers were introduced to "The Six Million Dollar Man." A pulse-pounding, action-packed sci-fi adventure, the series quickly became a staple for the network. Featuring television icon Lee Majors in the titular role, the show follows the exploits of Steve Austin, an astronaut whose life changes after a failed flight launch. Injured, the government pours $6 million into the man, turning him into a state-of-the-art cyborg. With the strength and speed to do pretty much anything, Austin becomes a key asset for the government by thwarting their enemies.

"The Six Million Dollar Man" was a cultural phenomenon during its initial run from 1974 to 1978. Known for its witty writing, interesting action sequences, prominent special effects, and overall breeziness, it continues to be a classic for those who grew up in the '70s and '80s. Its success led to several follow-up television films and the spin-off series "The Bionic Woman." The show also cemented the star status of actors like Majors and Lindsay Wagner.

One of the most prolific projects from the '70s, Hollywood has tried for years to adapt "The Six Million Dollar Man" for the silver screen. Unfortunately, the project has been in development hell for a while. While it's unclear if the property will ever be rebooted, the series should be commended for paving the way for special-effects-heavy television shows. Released some five decades ago, several actors from the "Six Million Dollar Man," like Richard Anderson, have died. Today, only a handful of stars from the series are alive.