One Of Predator's Most Shocking Deaths Happened To Fix A Major Script Issue

1987's "Predator" is a blast partly because the movie takes the toughest guys from the 1980s and has them fight an alien warrior. You have Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse "The Body" Venture, and ... Shane Black? That's right, Black has a small role in the first (and still the best) movie in the "Predator" franchise. He's best known as a screenwriter and director, with titles like "Lethal Weapon," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and "The Nice Guys" on his résumé, but he's also an actor. In "Predator," he plays Rick Hawkins, the youngest of the group of mercenaries who run into the titular creature during a rescue mission in the jungle. The comic book-loving radio operator gets killed off pretty quickly, and not because it suited the story.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, "Predator" producer John Davis revealed that he had been very impressed with Black's script for "Lethal Weapon" and wanted him to do rewrites for "Predator." They cast him as an actor basically to get him on set in the first place, but Black wasn't willing to do two jobs at once. "We got him down there, and we asked him to do a rewrite, and he said he was an actor in the movie and not a writer," Davis revealed. "So he was the first person we killed. He got killed seven minutes into the movie." Hawkins provides a few moments of comic relief before his demise, letting viewers know that things are about to get very real in the jungle.