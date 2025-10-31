The 2025 Horror Movie Dominating HBO Max Is The Perfect Halloween Watch

It's the spooky season once again, which means that horror movies aren't just another genre of film, but a must-watch. There have been plenty of new additions to the catalog of seasonal greats in 2025, and it just so happens that HBO Max just added one of the year's best to stream, perfectly timed for Halloween: "Weapons," a film we called a "gruesome and unsettling crowdpleaser" in our review.

Helmed by "Barbarian" director Zach Cregger, "Weapons" features an ensemble cast led by Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich, and is another in a long line of horror films centered around terrifying children. In this case, a group of 17 elementary school students all abandon their homes in the middle of the night without explanation — and go mysteriously missing. Their disappearance also coincides with the arrival of Gladys (Amy Madigan), an aunt of the only student left behind, who may not be the innocent old woman she appears to be.

Impressing both audiences and critics, "Weapons" was one of the hottest films of the year, and with its arrival on HBO Max, it's the perfect watch for the fall season. But be warned — it's not for the faint of heart. And you just might want to check out our convenient "Weapons" explainer before you press play.