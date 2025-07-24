The Only Explainer You Need Before Weapons

If the wild twists and bizarre ending of Zack Cregger's previous horror film "Barbarian" are anything to go by, "Weapons" looks like it could be one of the most surprising movies of the summer. We can't (and wouldn't) spoil those surprises, but the above YouTube video can explain everything you need to know going into the film before it hits theaters on August 8.

Despite having a couple of 2025's biggest bombs, Warner Bros. has overall been having a very good year at the box office, not only with expected franchise blockbusters like "Superman" and "A Minecraft Movie" but also with original stories like "Sinners" and "F1." "Weapons" is another big-scale original, though viral marketing has hinted it may share a cinematic universe with "Barbarian" — a theory Cregger neither confirms nor denies.

Meanwhile, the hype keeps building among horror fans: Jordan Peele was such a fan of the "Weapons" screenplay that he fired his managers when they failed to acquire the rights. Warner Bros. subsidiary New Line Cinema ultimately spent $38 million to acquire and produce the ambitious horror epic. Early tracking predicts "Weapons" will open to at least $25 million at the U.S. box office, a number that could increase as word of mouth spreads.