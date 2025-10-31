Star Wars: Visions' Coolest And Weirdest Episode Comes From A Ghibli And One Piece Animator

If you're an anime fan, you've probably seen and been wowed by Shinya Ohira's work even if you don't know his name. He mastered realistic effects animation in the '80s on the likes of "Akira" and "Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack" before developing the sketchy hyper-fluid surrealistic art style he's known for today. He's one of Hayao Miyazaki's top animators, responsible for the boiler room scene in "Spirited Away," Howl's transformation in "Howl's Moving Castle," and, at his most stylistically extreme, the fire-bombings in "The Boy and the Heron."

Ohira tends to work on movies and original video animations (OVAs). When he works on a TV anime at this point in his career, it's always for something special, like the Gear 5 power-up scene in episode 1072 of "One Piece" and multiple action scenes in Netflix's excellent animated version of Naoki Urasawa's "Astro Boy" reboot "Pluto."

Ohira doesn't direct often, but with 40 years of experience as one of Japan's greatest animators, his scenes are among the highlights of every anime he works on. That includes "BLACK," the final episode of Season 3 of "Star Wars: Visions," which Ohira did direct, and which is the coolest and weirdest 13 minutes of "Visions" so far.