5 Most Devastating Sopranos Deaths Ranked

Nobody was surprised when "The Sopranos," a show on HBO about the Mafia, quickly began racking up a body count. The part that perhaps was a little shocking, however, was the series' willingness to kill off just about any character no matter their importance. In the days before "Game of Thrones" and "The Walking Dead," this type of "any character can die at any time" approach still felt novel for a television show — and "The Sopranos" reveled in the unease that its audience felt in knowing even their favorite character could be killed off before the next episode.

Very few characters on "The Sopranos" are classifiable as truly good people. Almost all of them are criminals, and willingly so. Even so, there are times when a character died on the show, and it still felt tragic and sad. Not everyone who was killed off "deserved it," so to speak. And those are the examples we are going to be discussing here, characters that, in spite of making bad choices and doing bad things, deserved the chance to live long enough to turn their lives around — and seemed like they could have — only to have that chance taken away from them.

Just to be clear, we will only be discussing characters who very clearly died. That is to say, despite whatever fan theories exist out there as to who got whacked when the screen cut to black at the end of the "Sopranos" finale, Tony (James Gandolfini) and everyone else in the diner were exempt from this list.