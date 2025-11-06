12 TV Show Finales That We Judged Way Too Harshly

"Lost" got a lot of heat for occasional pretentiousness and getting tangled up in its own dodgy myth arc, but the show still ends in a place that makes sense, with a circular sense of logic that ultimately works. While it might be oblique in its execution — how much of the show takes place in the afterlife? Was everything just happening in Jack's (Matthew Fox) imagination? — it does reward the audience. Fans wanted mystery when they decided to watch this show, and mystery is what was served to us up to the last second of its existence.

In the final episode, all of the reborn characters in the flash-sideways universe arrive at the church, which is revealed to be a generic but apt concept of Purgatory. This is where they have been waiting to reunite with one another, so they can move on. Happy, peaceful, and satisfied that they have finally resolved the issues that held them in place (to varying degrees of success — we ranked the endings of each character on "Lost"), they prepare for the final stage of the afterlife, now that Jack has accepted his own fate. In the actual island portion of the story, Jack sacrifices himself to ensure the survival of the others, rescues Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick), and dies of his injuries with Vincent the dog at his side. Best of all, the lovable Hugo (Jorge Garcia) and the scarily efficient Ben Linus (Michael Emerson) are now in charge of the island, ensuring the next era for this mysterious place will be a better one.