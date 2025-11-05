How Old Were The Golden Girls Stars During The Show?

Many TV shows become unwatchable over the years. More often than not, a show is topical, but shifts into cringe territory as time passes. While it's happened to '90s hits like "Seinfeld" and "Friends," you can't say the same for 1985's "The Golden Girls," which is a classic that's aged like fine wine. One of the reasons the show works so well is the principal cast, consisting of Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Beatrice "Bea" Arthur, and Betty White.

All four actors received Primetime Emmy Awards, while the series garnered numerous accolades of its own. The show is based around four women who live together in Miami, Florida, and they're all a bit older than your average sitcom stars. To be fair, they were made to look a bit older than the actors actually were at the time, so it's not uncommon for fans to assume they're in the twilight of their lives.

Hence, the title, which suggests a point of maturity and wisdom in the main characters. When it launched on September 14, 1985, each of the four characters was in their 50s, 60s, and 80s, so the title fits. The actors, on the other hand, weren't all aligned with their characters' ages. Sadly, few actors from "The Golden Girls" are still alive today, but their work lives on as new generations discover its uniquely hilarious comedy. Here's how old each of the actors in "The Golden Girls" was when the series began and ended.