The Only Recurring Cast Members Still Alive From The Golden Girls

Many classic sitcoms that have been around for a long time ended their run many years ago. As such, there are several old favorites that feature sitcom actors who have sadly passed away. Sometimes, a series might feature actors you may not even know are dead, but other shows make the inevitable laws of mortality easier to anticipate.

The very premise of beloved NBC classic "The Golden Girls" puts it in this latter category. The sitcom revolves around a quartet of older women, and its series finale aired in 1992. It's not a massive surprise that all four members of the main cast have passed away — though it's worth noting that Rose Nylund actor Betty White lived until 2021, when she died at the age of 99.

While the show revolves heavily around its four stars, there are many actors you forgot guest starred on "The Golden Girls," and the show always had a robust recurring cast. As such, White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty might not be with us anymore, but the following "Golden Girls" cast members are still alive.